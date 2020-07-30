Actor Rhea Chakraborty files case in Supreme Court

On Tuesday, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh filed a case against actor Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant’s ex-girlfriend, for abetting suicide of his son. On Wednesday, Rhea filed a case in the Supreme Court of India seeking transfer of the investigation into Sushant’s death to Mumbai police. According to Rhea, the case is already being investigated by Mumbai police and she has been cooperating with it. Hence, Patna police investigations into Sushant’s death, which is also ongoing after KK Singh’s complaint, is not required.

Maharashtra government had ordered for a thorough and detailed investigation into the actor’s death. Mumbai police had already questioned over 40 people in regard to the case including Rhea, Sushant’s co-stars and others from Bollywood industry.

Meanwhile, KK Singh had accused in a First Investigation Report (FIR) that Rhea and her family members were constantly harassing Sushant, mainly for money. Singh also stated that Sushant started having mental health problems after being with Rhea. The family was not consulted regarding his treatment. Rhea also pushed him to suicide by not staying with him during his dark times. Over Rs 15 crore from Sushant’s account was transferred to unknown people over past few months before his death. Sushant, who wanted to start organic farming in Coorg was not allowed to do so by Rhea and her family members. Sushant’s medical reports, laptop, jewellery and cash was also taken away by Rhea. Moreover, Sushant did not get any movie offers after being with Rhea.

Sushant was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment on 14 June. The actor who was 34 years old was reportedly undergoing depression. The exact reason for that is yet to be known. Some reports stated that he was a victim of nepotism in Bollywood meanwhile others pointed out that he was undergoing stress due to personal problems.

Sushant, who was one of the leading stars in Bollywood, debuted through the movie ‘Kai Po Che’. His last movie ‘Dil Bechara’ released on OTT platform on 24 July, and was welcomed to a grand response from fans and critics.