Actor Sonu Sood arranges flight for migrant workers in Kerala

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has become a true hero to migrant workers during the Coronavirus crisis and lockdown. The actor had arranged buses for hundreds of migrant workers stranded in cities to return back to their homes. Now, Sood has reached out to 177 women migrant workers. He arranged for a chartered flight to bring back all of them from Kerala to their hometowns in Odisha.

Reportedly, the women were working at a garment factory at Kochi and were engaged in stitching and embroidery work. Their factory was shut due to lockdown and they had nowhere to go. An Air Asia fight was arranged to pick them all from Kochi to Bengaluru on Friday morning. From there, they were transported to Bhubabneswar. Sood also ensured that he gets prior permission from airport authorities to transport them without hassles. Sood has truly become a superstar!

Sood, who hails from Punjab had received praise from personalities like Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for his great efforts.

Meanwhile, his fans had found an old bus pass of the actor along with a photo which is around twenty years old. The photo has been doing the rounds on social media to which the actor tweeted, “Life is a full circle”.

Reactions on social media

Social media users could not stop praising the actor.

“#UnstoppableSonuSood Today, @sonusood airlifted 177 girls who have been stuck in Ernakulam, Kerala amidst the nationwide lockdown. These girls had been doing the stitching and embroidery work at a local factory wh closed bec of the lockdown. Sonu took permissions from the govts”, tweeted journalist Rohit Khilnani.

“This man is a real hero!”, tweeted Vikram Chandra.