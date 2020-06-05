Actor Sonu Sood helps 28,000 people during ‘Cyclone Nisarga’

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been receiving a lot of praise for his humanitarian deeds during lockdown. When ‘Cyclone Nisarga’ hit Mumbai, the actor and his team were in the forefront to help over 28,000 people who stayed in the coastal side of Mumbai. According to reports, Sood distributed food and also helped them move to safer places like schools and colleges. Over 200 Assamese migrant workers were also shifted to safer places.

Sood had helped hundreds of migrant workers stuck in cities to return back to their homes during lockdown. The actor arranged buses and other modes of transport. He even arranged a chartered flight for 167 woman migrant workers to fly from Kochi to Odisha. The actor was flooded with lots of love for his acts during one of the toughest times.

‘Cyclone Nisarga’ hit Mumbai coast on Wednesday, but its intensity had weakened by the time it reached the coast. This was indeed a huge relief. Three people had lost their lives in various rain related accidents.