#InclusionChamps- Promoting accessibility is top priority for techie Adarsh Hasija, Winner, Universal Design Award 2020

Bengaluru-based techie Adarsh Hasija’s relentless efforts to create accessible devices for the disabled community has won him the NCPEDP Universal Design Award 2020. Adarsh hopes to make a positive change with more projects in years to come.

Adarsh Hasija has been closely associated with India’s disabled community since childhood. Since Adarsh’s brother had a disability, Adarsh who works as a techie, wanted to work on different projects that could help the community in all possible ways. His software and apps has been highly appreciated by members of the community as well as disability rights experts making him richly deserving of the NCPEDP-Mphasis Universal Design Award 2020.

Spearheading accessibility projects

Adarsh has been working on accessibility projects since 2015. He made his mark with Let’s Talk, an app for deaf people. He followed that up in 2016 with Chatbox, an app to promote Indian sign language. Adarsh has also developed an education app for visually impaired people and Suno-Be My Ears was launched for deaf people. Currently, he is working on the Suno Dekho app for visually impaired people.

I have always felt that technology is a powerful enabler and I wanted to put this into use for India’s disabled community. The award is indeed a motivating factor. I’am humbled and delighted. This has also triggered in me the urge to do better. – Adarsh Hasija, Winner, Universal Design Award 2020

In future, this young techie hopes to collaborate with corporate companies and individuals to do better and enhanced projects for the disabled community.

