4 ways to help your child with ADHD focus while learning from home

Parents find it hard to help their children with ADHD focus on studies while learning from home. This is because there are many distractions at home including interfering of family members. Check out these four tips and tricks that parents can use in order to help their child with ADHD focus while learning from home.

Due to lockdown, students from across India are now taking up online classes. These virtual classes are inevitable as they must continue their studies even during such crisis times. Children with disabilities, especially those who have neuro-developmental problems, are the worst affected. Due to their condition, attending virtual classes can be a difficult task to many.

For students with ADHD, focusing while sitting at home and learning is a huge challenge. Chances of siblings, relatives and other family members disturbing them are high. Therefore, parents have the tough task of making their child sit at one place to learn. Lack of a teacher’s physical presence can also be hard for the child.

Shiny Vinson, Principal, Navajeevan Special School in Kochi has a few tips and tricks that parents can use.

When you teach them, make sure that there is noone around to deviate their attention inside the room. This is because all the family members are at home now because of the lockdown. Children with ADHD needs a lot of motivation. Parents must understand their interests and find out what motivates them. Never give false promises. Some parents promise chocolates when their child does something good. But then never gives it later. All this will affect the child. There are many games and activities available which parents can buy to help enhance attention span of their children- Shiny Vinson.

Check out these four tips that parents can follow to help their child focus while learning from home

Reward your child when they do things as per schedule– In order to make their child sit and learn, parents tend to promise them extra play time or their favorite goodies. But once they do as per instructions, do you reward the child as you promised? For children with ADHD, keeping up promises do matter. Give them a small token of appreciation when they finish their task. It can be a chocolate or a small toy. This helps to boost their confidence. They would want to sit throughout the learning session next time too.

Music helps– But this is not for every child. Over the years, experts have pointed out that music is a great therapy for kids with ADHD. So if your child thoroughly enjoys music while learning, you can switch on some light music. It helps to stay focused for some children.

Alarms and timers for focus-Due to all the disturbances at home, the child will have a tough time learning. So try and introduce alarms and timers for the child. Let them study continuously for some time (depending on their capacity) and put an alarm or timer so that they can focus till it goes off. For instance, you can give a thirty minute study time and a thirty minutes break time for the child.

Visual schedules work– Children with ADHD connect well with visual things. Introduce time tables to your child. Write them down on a white board or even on paper. As and when your child finishes off activities, let them tick it off. Such visual activities, according to experts, benefits many children with ADHD.

Rinku Poojara who has a son with ADHD says,”The golden rule of teaching kids with ADHD at home is by giving mini breaks during study session. Solving objectives in a game like manner is fun for them. ADHD kids love multi-choice questions. In case they are unsure of the answer, give them a choice. A parent must maintain the rule that game time will come only after study session. Since most of such kids love electronic gadgets, encourage them to find answers on the internet. It gives them a sense of being treated as grown-ups”, she says.

