Just 13 years old, singer Adithya Suresh is a social media rockstar!

Adithya Suresh from Kollam, Kerala, is passionate about music. Diagnosed with Brittle Bone disease soon after birth, this teenager is determined to overcome his physical disability to chase his interest. Aditya’s music videos have gone viral and fans love his tunes he tells us on My Take.

I was diagnosed with Osteoporosis Imperfecta, also known as Brittle Bone disease at Pushpagiri Medical College. My bones were fragile and I had my first fracture a couple of days after birth.

My parents had to immediately seek help and they were worried. That is how my diagnosis happened very early.But they have stood by me and was determined to empower me throughout my journey. My bones have broken at least 20 times in the past 13 years.

But since the past three years, I am doing better, health wise.

Growing up in an inclusive environment

Currently, I’am studying at Sai Jyothi High School in Kollam. Since I travel a lot to perform for shows, my teachers and friends at school make sure that they help me by writing down notes for me. My school also grants me a lot of leaves so that I can perform! I love to study and has performed well academically as well. Even though I have shows lined up, I make sure to score good marks for all my exams.

I always had the immense support of my family comprising of mother, father and brother in all my musical ventures. They make sure I attend all musical shows. The journey is amazing. I know I have so much more to achieve and work on.

Tryst with music

Ever since childhood, I remember watching TV shows and movies from where I used to hum songs. So music has been close to my heart ever since I can remember. As a child, I couldn’t even get up of my bed due to fractured bones. So my main source of entertainment was music.

It was while studying in class 5 that I started taking up music classes. A teacher from nearby my home used to come to teach me. I love to sing all kinds of songs, but my melodies are most appreciated.

Success at a young age

I met a lot of people like me with the same physical condition after being part of NGO Amrithavarshini which reaches out to people with Brittle Bone disease. That even boosted my confidence. My parents are also glad that I’am very active now.

I love travelling to perform for my shows. Till date, I have done over 400 shows across Kerala, and some in other parts of India too. A show was booked in Saudi Arabia as well. But due to Coronavirus crisis and lockdown, I couldn’t attend it.

“I feel happy when people shower me with appreciation. It is indeed a great feeling. I want to learn more music and reach bigger heights. I hope to build a career in music too”.

