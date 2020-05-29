Check out these online workout videos for disabled kids during lockdown

Getting your kids to stay fit and active during lockdown can be challenging. Fortunately, there are plenty of exercise videos online designed specifically for children with disabilities and we have put together some of them for you!

From yoga to dancing, there are some great exercises kids can do to stay fit and happy. So, don’t let the lockdown come in the way and check out these videos we have put together for you!

Great for beginners This exercise video by IvanaExercise is great for children who are new to exercise. Its also great for adults so you can join your kids as they work out. The range given here is great for people with physical and intellectual disabilities. Aerobics & Balance Called FABS Exercises this video by the Human Development Institute has a mix of exercises that are good for cardio strength and balance. The instructions are clear and precise and easy to follow. Dance & Alternative Exercises Designed by MUVE Dancing Games these are easy to do and perfect for children and adults with disabilities. No special dancing skills are needed for this. Calm the Body These exercises by the National Centre on Health, Physical Activity and Disability (NCHPAD) are great for children with autism. Watch Brody as he exercises with a foam roller and the support of a visual schedule. Fun Yoga This 30-minute video is a great way to get your teenager started onto yoga. The asanas given are a good mix that help build core strength and flexibility. Wheelchair workouts The slow-paced exercises are great for children and adults with limited mobility or conditions like cerebral palsy. There are some exercises that involve weights and you can use anything that is lying around in your house like water bottles or socks.

