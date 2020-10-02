After Hathras, 22-year-old woman gang-raped in UP dies

Woman's hand being held with force by. a man's hand

A day after a 20-year-old woman died after being gang-raped and tortured in Hathras, a 22-year old woman who was allegedly gang-raped died at Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh (UP). Amidst the huge outcry over demand for need for justice for Hathras victim, the latest incident has sent shockwaves across the country.

The Balrampur victim was allegedly gang-raped on Tuesday evening. She died while being taken to a hospital in Lucknow. UP police said that the two accused have been arrested but also stated that there were no injury marks on the victim’s body.

According to the victim’s mother, she was abducted while on her way to seek college admissions. Since she did not return after long, the family set out to search for her. When they returned back home, the victim, who was in a bad condition, was already there. She was sent home in an auto by the culprits.

According to her mother’s statement, the victim was injected with a medicine due to which she lost consciousness. After being gang-raped, her bones had broken. She could barely stand or speak. As per advice of doctors, she was taken to Lucknow for better treatment, but died on the way.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had assured justice to the Hathras victim and her family. But with the latest Balrampur incident, Adityanath government is facing a huge backlash from public. The inefficiency and incompetency of UP police to control crimes in the state are also being widely discussed.

Reactions on social media

Many people took to social media to express their shock over the incident.

“Balrampur #UttarPradesh another gang rape .22 year old drugged ,beaten and legs brutally broken dies enroute to hospital. Perpetrators still at large. @myogiadityanath must resign if he cannot assure safety for women”, tweeted Congress leader Szarita Laitphlang.

“India is still reeling from the brutality of #HathrasHorror & we already have another horrific gang-rape & murder of a college student in #Balrampur. No woman is safe in UP. @myogiadityanath has lost the moral authority to continue as CM. Will PM Modi still keep silent?”, tweeted Congress leader Shama Mohamed.

“Shocking and horrifying news coming from Uttar Pradesh again. After the #HathrasHorror, reports of a brutal gang rape of a college student in Balrampur who has subsequently died. The horrors of Uttar Pradesh don’t seem to end”, tweeted journalist Rohini Singh.

