After Raina, Harbhajan pulls out of IPL 2020

Harbhajan Singh is wearing a blue T shirt

Senior off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 due to personal reasons. Harbhajan conveyed his decision to Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He is the second CSK player after Suresh Raina to withdraw his name from this year’s IPL, citing personal reasons.

Raina returned home after travelling with the team to the UAE, while Harbhajan had remained in India. This comed after some members of the team tested positive for coronavirus pandemic.

All the CSK players, barring two who had earlier tested positive, had tested negative for coronavirus in a follow-up test. The two infected players will undergo a COVID-19 test after completing a 14-day quarantine period.

Last week, 13 members of the CSK squad had tested positive for the coronavirus. CSK’s training was delayed due to the confirmed COVID-19 results within their camp.

All other teams have started training for the 13th edition of the IPL except CSK.

The team led by MS Dhoni held a brief training camp in Chennai before leaving for the UAE and were the only team to do so.

