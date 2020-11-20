Ahmedabad declares curfew to contain Covid

Authorities in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, have declared a total curfew for 57 hours. This is a bid to contain the alarming rise of novel coronavirus cases in the city. The city reported a total of 46,022 until Thursday night.

The curfew period began from 9 am on 20 November and will continue until midnight of 23 November. The decision to impose the marathon curfew was taken after a late night review of the coronavirus situation in Ahmedabad.

Officials have attributed the spike in coronavirus cases to the festival season. They said hospitals in the city have enough beds to accommodate new COVID-19 patients.

Additional Chief Secretary (Forest and Environment) Rajiv Kumar Gupta announced on Twitter that during the curfew period, only shops selling milk and medicines shall be permitted to remain open in Ahmedabad.

The number of micro containment areas in the city rose to 100 after 14 areas were added to the list on Wednesday, according to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

Residential areas and individual apartments are designated as containment areas after new COVID-19 cases are detected there. This enables the municipal corporation to carry out surveillance and other activities to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile India’s tally of the coronavirus disease crossed the the nine million mark on Friday. The death toll stood at 1,32,162, according to the Union health ministry.