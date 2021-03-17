Revolve Air foldable wheelchair promises to revolutionize travel for active wheelchair users

Electronic wheelchairs have transformed the lives of people with disabilities in some significant ways. But moving around in them and certainly travel is not at all simple or convenient. There are many restrictions on the use of wheelchairs at airports, with users having to check in hours before their flight. There are also many restrictions on its use at airports, not to mention the fact that airlines damage thousands of wheelchairs every year.

Italian designer and inventor Andrea Mocellin has found a solution to this with his new wheelchair called Revolve Air. This has wheels that can fold down to fit perfectly inside an airline’s overhead baggage area.

While there are several models of wheelchairs that can be folded up to the size of a baggage, there are none with foldable wheels that make the wheelchair 60% more space-saving. Revolve Air wheelchair can be reduced to a compact size by completely folding the 24-inch wheels. The size makes it suitable for placing in the trunk of a car, the passenger seat as well as the luggage compartment of an aircraft.

Wheelchair in a new form

Mocellin is a graduate of Istituto Europeo di Design (IED) in Turin and did his Master’s in vehicle design from the Royal College of Art, London. He has worked with firms like Granstudio, Nio, Alfa Romeo/Maserati, to name just a few.

In an interview to Newz Hook on email, Mocellin shared what inspired his latest creation. “One thing I’ve always found fascinating, is the peace that lines in moving, traveling and being on the move. I find it to be one of the most important feelings of freedom and openness to the world, to make it smaller and on a human scale”. Another passion is to write a new story in the course of mobility.

Revolve Air certainly promises to change the landscape of mobile accessibility by taking foldable technology to the public. Mocellin says his aim is to inspire products that take into consideration inclusion and equality.

Revolve has been invented and designed with the aim to be the first modular wheel, which in turn will open new frontiers for the present and future of foldable vehicles. The target is to inspire new modular vehicles, from bicycles to wheelchairs, from strollers to land drones that can be modular and fit the changes of the time we are living. Apart from this unique pandemic time, we need more modular vehicles to move between different types of transportation and park our foldable vehicle at home after a long day. – Andrea Mocellin, Founder & Inventor, Revolve Air

How Revolve Air works

Revolve occupies up to 60% less space when folded (665mm to 260mm) and can be used in all conditions. Upon folding, the user can easily store it at home, in a trolley, trunk, the overhead baggage hold of an airplane, even a backpack! It is compatible with most bicycles and wheelchair designs as well as every mode of transportation using large bicycle wheels.

“With a simple action you can open and close the wheel making it practical and convenient for every user”, explains Mocellin. “It’s portability is guaranteed with two handles that lock and unlock the wheel when unfolded, giving it a second life to the wheel and the demands and constraints of present life”.

The hexagon structure provides a solid and iconic design when open or closed. The airless tire allows for a compact and modular structure. Every segment comes together to guarantee the same fluidity as a common wheel guaranteeing universal large wheel efficiency.

Mocellin developed hundreds of 3D models and prototypes to achieve the most efficient and accurate folding mechanism. The mission was to build the most compact wheel ever and they drew inspiration from robotics, universal joints and the Omni wheel. Revolve Air aims to improve wheelchair service at the airport and will be available for rent from kiosks at airports. The first prototypes should be ready for testing and certification by 2022.

“The idea is to invent, design and manufacture a new way to move for global travellers. The vision to rethink the personal transportation from the wheel up to the smallest details. The mission is to make the foldable vehicle easy to use, suitable for traveling and designed to meet the demands of today”, says Mocellin.