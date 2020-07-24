Air India pilots say pay cut can trigger desperate, extreme acts

Government operated Air India is undergoing one of the worst crisis. The government had announced that due to financial constraints, there will be a massive pay cut of over 75 percent for the crew including pilots. But senior most pilots have said that the forced pay cuts and compulsory leave without pay will have a high psychological effect on many employees which can trigger desperate, extreme acts.

Air India pilots were inn the forefront for ‘Vande Bharat’ mission which was started to bring back stranded Indians from abroad. Reportedly, over 60 Air India pilots tested positive for Covid-19 after returning back from other countries after the mission. Pilots have already sent a letter to Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in which they have expressed their many grievances. The letter also states that pay cuts can have devastating effects on families of the crew members too.

The government has been trying to sell Air India, but there have been no takers yet. Currently, there is a debt of over Rs 70,000 crore for the airlines.