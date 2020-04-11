Air India to fly fruits, veggies abroad to help farmers

Two Air India flights, operating under the Krishi Udan programme, will carry seasonal fruits and vegetables to London and Frankfurt in Germany.

“Air India has scheduled operations to London on April 13 and Frankfurt on April 15 under Krishi Udan programme. Both flights would be carrying seasonal fruits and vegetables from Indian farmers,” said a senior Air India official. They will bring back essential medical supplies on the way back.

The Krishi Udan scheme has been started by the government of India to help farmers in transporting agricultural products abroad. This gives direct marketing access and open up new opportunities for both import and export fpr farmers.

An air bridge connection has also been established by the Centre with China from 4 April onward for transport of pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and COVID-19 relief material. These will be distributed to different states as per requirement.

Since the coronavirus outbreak in China, Air India has evacuated Indians from many difficult locations and operated 119 flights ferrying COVID-19 related medical equipment and essentials to various parts of the country.

Among private operators, SpiceJet , Blue Dart and IndiGo are operating cargo flights on a commercial basis.