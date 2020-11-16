Air quality in Delhi dips after Diwali

Cliouds of pollution

The air quality in the national capital has become worse and dropped to the “severe” category. This is after Diwali with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at ITO area and Anand Vihar recorded as 461 and 478.

A thick blanket of smog enveloped several areas across Delhi reducing visibility. With many Delhiites ignoring the cracker ban in the city the AQI has dropped to the worst ever level since 2016.

With mild rainfall predicted, this could improve said authorities. “Isolated to scattered rainfall under the influence of fresh Western Disturbance by November 15 is also expected. These factors will greatly help in flushing out the impact of any additional locally generated emissions and biomass related impact to make AQI in the lower end of very poor by November 16,” said an official.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had imposed a total ban on sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers from 9 to 30 November.

