Aishwarya in hospital for COVID treatment

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been taken to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital to be treated for COVID-19. The 46-year-old actress tested positive some days ago and was placed in isolation at home.

Aishwarya’s father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan and husband Abhishek are also in Nanavati Hospital. They tested positive last week. Aishwarya and Abhishek’s eight-year-old daughter also has COVID-19. Amitabh Bachchan’s wife Jaya tested negative.

Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan announced last weekend that they had tested positive and were in hospital. Big B, 77, wrote: “I have tested COVID positive… shifted to hospital…. Hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited… All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested.”

Amitabh Bachchan has been posting on social media from hospital. He thanked fans and medical staff in separate posts.

Several film industry households other than the Bachchans have been hit by the Coronavirus. Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Boney Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor announced that members of their staff had tested positive. Actress Rekha‘s bungalow was sealed after her security staff was found to be infected.