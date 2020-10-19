Artist & photographer, Ajay Jayaprakash is a powerhouse of positivity

Mahe-based artist and photographer Ajay Jayaprakash had to amputate his right leg after an accident in the year 2016. But he gathered all broken pieces to start afresh. A disability could not stop Ajay from dreaming big or looking at the brighter side of life. This youngster is also an aspiring photographer.

‘Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see a shadow’, said Helen Keller. 25-year-old Ajay Jayaprakash lives by it. This youngster, who had to amputate his right leg after a bike accident is looking at the positive side of things. Born and raised at Mahe, a district of the Pondicherry Union Territory, Ajay has big dreams for the future. His art-works have been shared by renowned celebrities on social media. He is also an aspiring para-cyclist and photographer

An unexpected disability in life

Ajay recollects that he had a great childhood which was spent mostly with family and friends. He wanted to work and stand on his own feet, a dream cherished by most youngsters. He got placed in a Bengaluru firm for a decent job. On Onam 2016, while his vacation at home, Ajay along with his father was travelling in his new bike when a speeding lorry hit them. Ajay recalls the horrific accident.

“The incident happened on 13 September in 2016. It was on Onam, Kerala’s biggest festival. The lorry driver apparently did not even have a license. He had hit the vehicle right onto my right leg. My father was thrown off from the bike, but thankfully he was ok. I was rushed to a nearby hospital, but since it was Onam, there were no doctors available. Then, we left to Mangaluru which was quite far. I got first aid, but by then my blood had clotted so doctors did not have another option but to amputate it”, says Ajay.

Post the accident, shock and depression stayed for a while. “But my family was there throughout and they supported me. So I could come out of those tough days quite fast”, he says.

Looking at the brighter side of life

After months of treatment, Ajay decided to start doing things on his own. Within three months, he started using an artificial limb which helped him to become independent. He also completed a post-graduation course in designing and even shifted base to Malaysia where he worked for over a year. Now, he is based in Mahe.

Nothing is able to pull down Ajay. He rides his own bike and loves to travel. Since the past two months, he has been cycling quite a bit and wants to take it up seriously.

Art is something close to Ajay’s heart. He specializes in painting portraits upside down, a skill for which he has been widely appreciated. South Indian superstar Prithviraj is amongst those who lauded his skills. He also loves photography, something that he has been working on.

“I have never felt the need to be sad about what you lost. Not everyone gets a second life, but I got it. So I want to stay positive”, signs off Ajay.

