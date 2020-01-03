Ajit Pawar may get finance portfolio

Newly appointed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar may soon head the finance and planning portfolio.

Reports claim that the leader who played a major role in the political scene in Maharashtra will be allotted the ministry soon.

Congress leader Ashok Chavan is likely to get the Public Works Department-PWD while, Balasaheb Thorat may get the revenue department.

Ajit Pawar and 35 others MLAs including Aaditya Thackeray, took oath on Monday in the first expansion of the Maharashtra cabinet. Of the 36 MLAs,10 belonged to the Congress but the portfolios are yet to be allotted.

The alliance between Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena has many MLAs left out of the cabinet. Choosing the cabinet seemed like a huge task for Uddhav Thackeray as there are many vying for top positions. Several leaders and their followers have expressed their displeasure on not being made a part of the cabinet.

