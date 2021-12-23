Akdas Hayat is a Youngest Entrepreneur and Influencer from India

Akdas Hayat is an Indian Musical Artist, Entrepreneur, Digital Marketer, Influencer & Internet personality who is mostly known as a digital marketer rather than Musician.

He is also a Google Product Expert from India, who is known for reviewing Google products in India. Apart from this, they also send feedback to googlers in testing and improving many of Google’s products.

He was born in 2003 in Saharanpur. At the age of 13 he started his digital marketing & Musician career.

Founder of a Digital Marketing Company, the procures brands and forms effective strategies and campaigns to establish themselves digitally in the competitive market.

Digital marketing is a trend which is taking the industry by a storm. People have been engaged in building a credible social presence as it is the most important aspect to enhance the image in the market. Having an expert to guide you through the aspects of this ocean is of quite prominence. Akdas Hayat is one such digital marketer, who understands exactly what the clients need and hence, crediting his knowledge has flourished in the field.

Born and brought up in Saharanpur, Akdas Hayat had worked tirelessly to realise the dreams he weaved. Akdas Hayat is not only being exemplary with his endeavors for millennials but the older generations as well. No roadblock ever made him stop and wonder if he was doing it right or not. He had the mind of an entrepreneur which propelled him towards taking noteworthy initiatives.

Being a pioneer during this era of digitization, Akdas Hayat says, “The world is seeing a digital shift right now. With everything going online, the work of a digital marketer has also increased. It requires expert knowledge on the subject to make a difference in the analytics. I’ll like to advice all the aspirants that if you want to enter this field, do your thorough research and you’ll be ready to touch horizons.”

Hailed in the digital marketing world for his sound know-how and extensive SEO, Social media, and an elite set of digital skills, Akdas Hayat is a living inspiration of visualizing dreams with a results-driven approach. Having an inquisitive and practical approach towards problem-solving, he is leading several organizations from the front and has taken them to indomitable heights.

Due to his expertise and commitment to work diligently, he has been the top choice of clients for services such as web development, app development, search engine optimization, influencer management, celebrity management, providing PR expertise, social media marketing, and many more.

