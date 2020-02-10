Artist & traveler, amputee Akshat Rawat lives life on his terms

Artist and traveler Akshat Rawat lost his upper limbs in an accident when he was seven years old. This 18-year-old does not allow that to come in the way of his dreams.

Artist, traveler and student. Akshat Rawat juggles many interests with ease. This 18-year-old from New Delhi lost his upper limbs when he was seven years old. Akshat was electrocuted and his upper limbs were amputated. The incident was a setback but Askhat showed grit and determination in putting his life back together. An avid painter, he holds exhibitions and is passionate about travel. He even travels all by himself.

Like most other kids, Akshat’s childhood centred around studies and play. After his accident, he spent over two years in various hospitals and struggled to come to terms with the changed circumstances. Art helped him to cope. In pursuing art as therapy, he realised it meant much more to him.

“After my limbs were amputated, I was in shock”, recalls Akshat. “It took me almost three years to come to terms with it”. His parents and brother supported him in those tough times.

Akshat is doing his graduation in commerce from a college in the Delhi University. “My college is very accessible. When it comes to friends, I have very few but I am close to them. I enjoy life thoroughly and love everything that I do. I am too busy for any negative thoughts”, he says.



A born artist & ardent traveler

Akshat has over 1,000 paintings to his credit. He prefers acrylic paintings and focuses on contemporary art. He paints with the help of a thumb supporter, which is a band that enables him to draw and paint easily. He loves travel and has visited Triund, Dharamshala and Kasol. He has tried out paragliding and cycling, and loved both experiences. “Travelling around India with a disability is not easy. There are many difficulties but I persist because I love it”, he says.

Akshat plans to sit for the civil service exams and hold more art exhibitions. Pulkit Sharma, a wheelchair user from Delhe, is a big admirer. “I met Akshat during an event. He is a humble person and extremely sweet. His artwork is amazing”.

Also Read: