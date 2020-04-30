Akshay Kumar’s tribute song to COVID-19 healthcare workers now accessible to deaf people

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is moved and touched by the gesture made by Sai Swayam Society to dedicate his hit song Teri Mitti to the deaf and hard of hearing community.

Teri Mitti, the hit song from Akshay Kumar’s blockbuster hit Kesari was released recently with new words to pay a tribute to the healthcare workers who are fighting to keep us safe from COVID-19.

The song is has been made accessible to deaf and hard of hearing people by Sai Swayam Society, a organisation dedicated to empowering the people with hearing disabilities. A Terri Mitti Tribute video with sign language explanation was shared on social media earlier this week with this tweet, “Popular son Teri Mitti dedicated to COVID-19 healthcare workers has been made accessible to people with speech and hearing impairments”.

Song dedicated to ‘heroes in white’

Touched by the video, Akshay shared the video on Twitter and posted this message.

Thank you so much for making and sharing this, brought out the sentiments in such a beautiful way. – Akshay Kumar, Bollywood star

Teri Mitti is dedicated to the ‘heroes in white’ or healthcare workers who are working tirelessly to support COVID-19 patients in India. The tribute version has the original singer, B Praak, singing the song in a moving way. The song re-instills faith that India and the world will come back on track after fighting the battle against COVID-19. The video of the song shows healthcare workers in protective gear looking after the patients. The song also shows doctors being attacked on duty.

Delhi Police official Rajat Rathor also paid a tribute to the COVID-19 heroes and posted a video of himself singing the new version of Teri Mitti. In a video on Facebook, Rathor calls it ”A tribute from my side for all the heroes who are fighting with this pandemic. Doctors and force members salute to all of you. This song is one of my fav songs”.

Apart from the song release, Akshay Kumar also donated 2.5 crore rupees to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM CARES FUND. He has also taken to social media to encourage positivity and hosted Sanjeet Setu, a virtual concert that together some of India’s biggest names to help in the efforts against COVID-19.

