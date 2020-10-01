All accused acquitted in Babri Masjid demolition case

Special Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) judge SK Yadav passed the final verdict on Babri Masjid mosque demolition case on Wednesday acquitting all the prime accused. Top right-wing leaders LK Advani, Uma Barti and Murli Manohar Joshi were dismissed of all charges including conspiracy for demolition of the mosque which was centuries old.

SK Yadav said that all the accused had in fact tried to stop the demolition, and those who tore down the mosque were in fact anti-social elements. According to him, the audio and video proofs submitted at the court did not prove any conspiracy.

Advani, Joshi and Bharti were not present at the court. Instead, they watched the court proceedings through a video link. Advani was asked over 100 questions in connection with the case by CBI. Bharti, who was tested positive for Covid and is currently undergoing treatment had said that she would not request for a bail if acquitted. All the three leaders said that they are very happy with the final verdict.

Babri Masjid, which was located at Ayodhya was demolished by Hindu activists on 6 December 1992. Demolishers claimed that the mosque was built on top of a Ram temple. In major riots that broke out in India after that, more than 3000 people lost their lives.

Last November, in a historic move, the Supreme Court of India said that the site claimed by both Hindus and Muslims would go towards construction of Ram temple. The groundbreaking ceremony was held this year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

