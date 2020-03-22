All you need to know about today’s Janata curfew’

On 19 March, while addressing the nation, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced about Janata Curfew that will be observed today. The nationwide curfew is an effort to curb the spread of deadly Coronavirus which has been declared as a pandemic by World Health Organization (WHO). During the curfew that is between 7am and 9pm today, people are strictly asked to stay inside their homes. The curfew urges people to keep social distancing and isolate themselves during Coronavirus times.

Modi also asked citizens to thank the huge medical fraternity across India who have been working day in and out to reach out to Coronavirus patients and also those who have been working hard during the pandemic. This includes doctors, cleaning staffs, airline and railway workers, policemen, media and other government officials. Citizens have been urged to stand on their balconies at 5pm today and clap for five minutes using their hands or utensils to show gratitude.

The ‘Janata Curfew’ is done on a trial basis today. If the spread of virus increases, such curfews will be observed in days to come in India.

Here are some things that you must know about today’s curfew

All hotels will be closed– According to strict guidelines, all hotels and their delivery services will be shut down for a day.

Shops to remain closed– All the shops, including basic groceries and medical shops will remain closed today.

No public transport– Buses, autos and cabs will not ply today. All the services have been stopped for over 14 hours.

Trains are cancelled– Indian railways has announced that trains will not ply from Saturday to Sunday midnight. Functioning of trains that are already running will not be interrupted.

Religious and tourist sites will be closed– Churches, mosques and temples across India will remain closed. Popular tourist spots will not be open today.

Citizens are asked to strictly follow the curfew and stay indoors. Those who go outdoors must ensure to wash their hands for 20 seconds and apply alcohol based hand-sanitizer as safety precaution.