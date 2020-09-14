Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS

Amit shah at lucknow rally.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Saturday night. Shah, who was undergoing treatment after testing positive for Coronavirus last month was discharged a few weeks back. This time, he was admitted for a full body checkup before the monsoon parliament session begins today. The session will be held by following all Covid protocols including everyone wearing masks and following social distancing norms.

In a statement released by AIIMS, they stated that the 55-year-old leader was admitted for post Covid care and then discharged on 30 August. So now he is going to undergo a full health checkup. Shah was admitted on 18 August after he experienced fatigue and body ache, common symptoms of Covid or Coronavirus.

Many prominent leaders including Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje tweeted wishing Shah a speedy recovery.

In India, the number of Covid cases have crossed 46 lakhs taking the country to the second most infected nation in the world. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu are states that remain on top.

