Amit Shah assures tight security for doctors amidst mob attacks

Ever since spread of COVID-19, doctors and healthcare workers have been working relentlessly to save people from the deadly virus. In spite of many risk factors, health care professionals across India have shown their sincerity and dedication towards their work. Unfortunately, they are the same ones who have been targeted the most with rising number of mob attack cases happening against them. On Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the government stands with doctors. He also assured tight security for all health care professionals across the nation.

Shah’s statement comes in the wake of doctors observing a nationwide ‘White Alert’. This is to show their protest against rising number of attacks. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had urged all doctors to light a candle wearing their white coats on Wednesday. Shah along with Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan interacted with medical fraternity over video-conferencing.

Health care professionals were accused to spreading COVID-19 and was attacked by mobs in different parts of India including Indore, Bengaluru and Delhi. On Sunday, a Chennai doctor who died of COVID-19 was not allowed to be buried. In fact, his colleagues and family who came to bury him were attacked by the mob and many were seriously injured. The incident had sparked outrage across the country.

