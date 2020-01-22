Amit Shah confirms CAA will stay

Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) last December. Ever since then, there has been widespread protests across India. Over 30 people died in various parts of the country due to the protests. In spite of the violence, the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi refuses to withdraw the CAA. On Tuesday, Shah confirmed that the BJP government will go ahead with the CAA and implement it across the country.

India’s home minister Amit Shah has reportedly given his reply to all the countrywide protests against India’s new citizenship act-Uzair Hasan Rizvi, Journalist.

Shah further stated that his government is not scared of the threats from opposition parties. He even accused Congress and Samajwadi parties of spreading lies about CAA and creating panic amongst minority communities.

Shah was speaking at a rally held in Lucknow at Uttar Pradesh (UP) where the maximum number of deaths were reported in CAA violence. Reportedly, the rally was held to clear misconceptions about CAA. Over the days, many people were arrested across UP as part of protests. A group of women have also been carrying out a peaceful protest in Lucknow.