Report all COVID deaths:Amit Shah to Delhi govt

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to review the COVID situation in the capital. The ministers have decided to strengthen medical facilities and ensure more safety at containment zones. Shah also stated that the state government must report every death to the central government without fail.

According to the home ministry, the state government must re-map all containment zones. All those who have come in contact with COVID-19 patients must be isolated. The Arogya Setu and Itihas app must be downloaded as well.

Delhi is the one worst affected states due to spread of COVID. Nearly 60,000 positive cases are confirmed and 2175 deaths have been reported. There was widespread criticism that Kejriwal led state government is not taking effective measures to contain virus spread in the state.

Earlier last week, the Delhi government had issued a revised order on home quarantine. The state is all set to get the world’s largest COVID facility which is the size of 22 football fields. The facility is likely to open soon.

Watch in Sign Language