Amit Shah slams Gandhi family over emergency

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared for an emergency on 25 June 1975. Yesterday was the 45th anniversary of what is still considered to be one of the darkest times of Indian history. Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah took to Twitter to criticize the Gandhi family who have taken over the Congress party for years now.

As one of India’s opposition parties, Congress needs to ask itself: Why does the Emergency mindset remain? Why are leaders who don’t belong to 1 dynasty unable to speak up? Why are leaders getting frustrated in Congress? Else, their disconnect with people will keep widening- Amit Shah, Union Home Minister.

Shah further criticized Congress for turning the country into a prison overnight during emergency. “Due to efforts of lakhs of people, the Emergency was lifted. Democracy was restored in India but it remained absent in the Congress. The interests of one family prevailed over party interests and national interests. This sorry state of affairs thrives in today’s Congress too!”, he tweeted.

On Wednesday, BJP President JP Nadda had criticized Congress for their statements against the central government in India-China dispute. Nadda stated that the Congress is a ‘ejected and rejected’ political party. He was indirectly hinting at Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

The emergency was declared under Article 352 for 21 months, apparently due to ‘internal disturbance’. Indira Gandhi and Congress party faced heavy criticism for it.