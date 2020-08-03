Amit Shah tested positive for Covid

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday tweeted that he has been tested positive for Covid-19. According to reports, Shah is admitted at Medanta hospital near Gurugram. The 55-year-old minister had took part in a cabinet meeting recently. Shah advised all those who have come in contact with him recently to self-isolate.

“After getting symptoms of Coronavirus, I got a test done and reports have come back as positive. My health is fine but I have been admitted to the hospital as per advice of doctors. I request all those who have come in contact with me in the past few days to self-isolate”, Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Kamal Rani Varun, 62 years old, a minister from Uttar Pradesh had passed away after testing positive for Covid-19. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was also tested positive and hospitalized. Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit was also tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

In India, over 17 lakh people have been tested positive for Covid-19. Over 37,000 deaths have been confirmed. In spite of lockdowns, cases are rising rapidly across the country.

Social media reactions

Many prominent leaders took to social media to wish Shah a speedy and safe recovery.

“Wishing Mr Amit Shah a speedy recovery”, tweeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“I pray for the speedy recovery of Hon’ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji”, tweeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“Heard about the Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji being tested positive for #COVID-19. Wishing him a speedy recovery. My prayers are with him and his family!”, tweeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“Heard the news about Union Home Minister @AmitShah being admitted to hospital. I wish him a speedy recovery from illness and safe return to good health”, tweeted DMK leader MK Stalin.