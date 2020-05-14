Amitabh Bachchan starts campaign to end stigma against Covid survivors

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has shared an advertisement featuring Amitabh Bachchan where he is seen urging people to give mental support to Covid-19 survivors who have returned home after treatment. The senior actor can be seen saying, “Corona attacks us in two different ways. First is physical and the second is mental attack.”

The 77-year-old actor added, “Mental attack gives birth to suspicion and doubt, and this doubt is to such extent that we ought to fear the person, who has recovered from the virus.”

Mr Bachchan said the world needs to stand together in the fight against Covid.

Currently, he whole lot of scientists are trying for the physical fight against coronavirus- but we need to stand together in the mental fight against Covid-19. If we lose it, it will be a win for corona, and we won’t let this happen. – Amitabh Bachchan, Film actor

Both Ajay Devgn and Mr Bachchan have been educating fans in the crisis situation through their social media handles. Lately, Devgn shared an ad for the ‘Aarogya Setu’ app and urged people to download the app to be safe.

