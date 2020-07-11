Amitabh Bachchan son Abhishek test COVID-19 positive

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for coronavirus. He said this in a tweet on Saturday night. He has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital. His son and actor Abhishek Bachchan has also tested positive for coronavirus.

Mr Bachchan, 77, said that he’s been admitted to a hospital. He also said that his family members and staff have undergone tests for COVID-19 and their results are awaited.

“I have tested COVID positive. Shifted to hospital… hospital informing authorities… family and staff undergone tests, results awaited. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested,” he said in a tweet.

Abhishek Bachchan also wrote, “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you.” In another tweet, Abhishek wrote, “The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them.”

Several prominent personalities and fans wished him a speedy recovery on Twitter. Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis wished good health to the star in a tweet. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also wished a speedy recovery.

“My best wishes to you sir, wish you a speedy recovery!”, said Chaturvedi.

Amitabh Bachchan is the second superstar to contract the coronavirus. Hollywood’s Tom Hanks along with his wife had earlier tested positive and recovered after the mandatory quarantine.