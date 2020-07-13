Amitabh’s bungalows sealed after family members test COVID positive

Amitabh Bachchan’s Mumbai home Jalsa has been declared a containment area and sealed by municipal authorities. This is after the veteran actor, his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya tested positive for COVID-19. Mr Bachchan’s wife Jaya Bachchan has tested negative for the virus.

Amitabh and Abhishek were admitted to Nanavati hospital on Saturday. The 77-year-old actor confirmed his diagnosis on Twitter and asked people who have come in his contact in the last 10 days to get tested.

Aishwarya and her young daughter have been isolated at home in Mumbai, tweeted Abhishek Bachchan. Hours before Abhishek’s announcement, a tweet posted and then deleted by Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope caused some confusion. A post from Abhishek on Sunday evening confirmed that his wife and daughter’s test results were positive and that they had been quarantined at home.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers. My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules! – Abhishek Bachchan, Actor

Both father and son are in the isolation ward of Nanavati Hospital. The Maharashtra Health Minister said they have mild symptoms. “They had cough and fever. They underwent rapid antigen test and (result) came positive. Since he (Amitabh) is co-morbid he has got himself admitted to the hospital. They both are normal”.

Three other family bungalows of the Bachchan have been sealed as well and 30 staff members have been tested for the virus. Mr Bachchan has been actively involved in the awareness campaigns launched by the government to spread awareness about the pandemic. he has been frequently posting on Twitter and Instagram and his blog, sharing advice.

