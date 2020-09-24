Internet is searching for this amputee farmer who has won hearts of social media users!

A 35-second video clip of an elderly amputee farmer working on a field has gone viral on social media. Netizens are now searching for the whereabouts of the man whose details still remain unknown. The video has gone viral for all the right reasons proving that there are no short cuts to hard work.

‘Nothing is impossible to a willing heart’, said popular writer John Heywood. An elderly farmer, who is an amputee, proves Keywood’s words are right. Video of the man working on a field is going viral on social media for all the right reasons. People are looking at awe on how the man, in spite of his old age, is not ready to back down. The video was first shared by Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Madhu Mitha. In no time, social media users watched and shared it widely.

A heart-warming video

In the 35-second clip, the elderly amputee man can be seen walking with a shovel in one hand and his crutch in the other. Along with balancing, the farmer, whose details remain unknown, can be seen working with his farming tool. He takes further steps and then with the help of a shovel continues his work.

The video has already received over 3 lakh views. Hundreds of people shared it as well. Social media users say that the video carries an important lesson, that ‘where there is a will, there is a way’. Many people wants to reach out to him and is searching for his whereabouts.

The video of a disabled boy playing cricket had gone viral on social media platforms a few months back. The video was shared on the social media of ace former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and his whereabouts were revealed after the video became a hit on social media!

Reactions on social media

https://twitter.com/IfsMadhu/status/1306592938688827392?s=20

Along with posting the video, Madhu Mitha IFS added, “Unfortunately this fwd video doesn’t contain contact details of this Proud Farmer.Trying to trace back the video. He is a man worth Saluting. #JaiKisan”.

“It’s total hardwork and self-respect. The gentleman can be an inspiration to whole lot of younger generation on dignity of labour”, commented a user Yash Yadav.

“Really no words can do justice to such deeds salute to such unsung heroes”, said Harish Pandey.

“This is incredible…tremendous respect to farmers and this men”, posted Pooja Nayak.

Also Read: