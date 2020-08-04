A positive outlook towards life makes Anaida Stanley happy & independent

22-year-old Anaida Stanley from Kochi was diagnosed with Brittle Bone Disease or Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI) soon after birth. Anaida, who believes positivity is the key, recently completed her BA in Animation. An artist, Anaida has big plans for the future. In ‘My Take’ this week, this youngster talks to Newz Hook about her dreams and aspirations.

Soon after birth, I was crying a lot. My parents or doctors did not have an idea to why it was happening. Initially, they all thought that it would be some error from the doctor which led to a health problem in me. So I was born with a fracture on the right hand which they identified soon.

I showed all symptoms of OI including being unable to bear loud sounds. I started having fractures almost every month. So I was diagnosed with OI soon after birth. My parents had absolutely no clue what Brittle Bone disease was. Their journey towards empowering me began from there. My mother Rani and father Stanley have been my strongest pillars of support since then. Thanks to them, I have a positive outlook towards life! Being the only daughter, I’ve always been showered with love.

Childhood years

Doctors clearly told my parents not to let me go to school due to my physical condition. But my mother was adamant or rather determined to send me to school. She knocked doors of most schools across Kochi, but they all denied admissions to me stating that I have a disability. They were worried. If something unfortunate happens to me, they didn’t want to take the responsibility.

When I was in class 7, my mother managed to get me admissions to Chinmaya School in Kannamali, which was located in the outskirts of Kochi. Initially, they were skeptical to admit me, but they agreed to take me in for a week, see how well I perform and then decide whether to admit me permanently.

I did have difficulties going to school and my mother had to carry me. I also had a fracture during that time. But I could put up my best performance in the given one week.

“I still remember how one of the main teachers came and hugged me before admitting me permanently in the school. They said they were proud of me. That is indeed one of the most unforgettable moments of my life”.

School was my second home. I never got any special consideration nor was I considered as someone with a disability. The teachers and students were inclusive. In fact, my health started improving and I could do better. I scored a 93 percent in class 12.

Being part of NGO ‘Amritavarshini’ helped me a lot. I met many people with my same condition and that helped me understand that I’am not alone. I can now connect more with people.

Following interests and passion

I was always an art-lover. My relatives who used to visit me since childhood gifted me colors and coloring books since I was on the bed most of the time. So I always had a thing for art. That is why I decided to choose BA Animation for my higher studies. Many raised brows when I said I was interested in it, like why animation? They said there is no scope for it when it comes to finding a job. But I was determined to choose it. That is how I got admissions in Rajagiri College. I completed my course and is looking forward to do a post-graduation in animation itself.

I also love doing sand art. I did the title sand art for Malayalam movie ‘Aalkoottathil Thaniye’. I have also done a sand art for latest movie ‘Sufiyum Sujathayum’.

“People without disabilities treat disabled people differently. I hope to see a world where we are treated normally. All that is needed is to show some consideration by understanding their needs and requirements. In the case of disabled people, it is important to change your perspectives to a positive one. I know many people who do not even get out due to physical limitations. Enjoy your life and live it to the fullest”.

