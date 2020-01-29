Anand Mahindra’s inspiring video of amputee wins hearts on social media

On Monday, Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, has shared the video of an amputee person on Twitter. In the video, the man in a tri-color shirt is seen climbing a pole forming a flag. The video that was shared a day after India’s 71st Republic Day celebrations won a lot of hearts on social media.

Renowned entrepreneur Anand Mahindra is known for his many social work and activities for the disabled community. The Mahindra Group Chairman recently shared a video on Twitter of an amputee person wearing a tri-colour shirt and climbing a pole forming the flag. The perfect balance of his body and the determination and confidence with which he does the act is truly inspiring.

Instant hit on social media

The video was shared by Mr Mahindra a day after India’s 71st Republic Day celebrations. Many social media users re-tweeted the video and wrote comments on how the youngster was motivating.

Would have posted this yesterday but I received it only this morning. However it’s never too late to see something that inspires us; something that makes us stop feeling sorry for ourselves; something that reminds us that having a larger cause enables us to do great things… pic.twitter.com/HrU4FGA5ZV — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 27, 2020

Would have posted this yesterday but I received it only this morning. However it’s never too late to see something that inspires us; something that makes us stop feeling sorry for ourselves; something that reminds us that having a larger cause enables us to do great things- Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group.

Renowned people including photographer Atul Kasbekar replied to the tweet. “This exercise is called ‘the flag’. This gentleman has made the best ever Too stuff”, the tweeted.

“Sir, made my day! Sublime. Lesson learned – stop complaining, give your best in whatever you do”, commented Rajiv Azad.



A real inspiration

Details about the man are unknown to social media users for now. In the video, he shows exemplary courage and determination while balancing his body in a vertical manner to form India’s tri-colour flag.

In the caption for the video, Mr Mahindra talks about how he missed the video before and could have posted it earlier. But nothing is ever late. Even social media users agreed to him on this.

Speaking up for the right causes

Anand Mahindra has been vocal about rights and privileges of the disabled community and has always stepped forward to lend a helping hand. He recently offered to help a disabled man from Gujarat named Vishnu Patel, who makes eco-friendly battery operated two and three wheelers. Mr Mahindra promised to invest in his business and upgrade his shop too.

Mr Mahindra has also backed the Braille device Annie developed by Thinkerbell Labs. Annie is empowering blind kids in many schools across India.

Also Read: