Andhra Pradesh appoints special officers to handle rape cases

Two women officers have been appointed in Andhra Pradesh to implement the Disha Act. This was the Act cleared in December 2019 for tougher punishment within three weeks for those found guilty of committing crimes against women. The punishment includes the death sentence.

The law was cleared over two weeks after the gang rape and murder of a young veterinarian in Telangana. It is called the Andhra Pradesh Disha Act. Police shot the four accused when they allegedly tried to escape the crime scene. They were there for a reconstruction of events.

Dr Kritika Shukla from the IAS and Indian Police Service (IPS) official M Deepika will be the Special Officers for implementing the Act.

Dr Kritika Shukla, is presently the Director of Women Development and Child Welfare has been given an additional charge as DISHA Special Officer. M. Deepika, who is the Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration) of Kurnool, has been transferred and posted as DISHA Special Officer. – Andhra Pradesh government

The Andhra Pradesh Criminal Law (Amendment) Act allows for the quick trial and judgement in cases of rape and acid attacks. This is when there is clinching evidence against the accused. The trial has to be completed within 14 days and the verdict given within 21 days.

The main points of the new law are exclusive death penalty for rape crimes where evidence is available. At the moment the punishment for rape offenders is fixed jail term leading to life imprisonment or death sentence.

Special courts will be set up in all the districts to deal with cases of offences against women and children including rape, acid attacks and social media harassment.

