I decide my fate and attitude says Anoop Sahadevan, who has Brittle Bone Disease

34-year-old Anoop Sahadevan owns a grocery store at Mavelikkara, Kerala. He was diagnosed with Brittle Bone Disease soon after birth. In our My Take for the week, Anoop talks about the various hardships he had to overcome to lead the life he does.

I was born at Mavelikkara, a small town in Kerala. I was diagnosed with Brittle Bone disease soon after birth because my bones started breaking. I had my first fracture within a few days and had started doing surgeries for it since young age. Most of my childhood was spent at different hospitals.

Growing up years

I went to a government school until class 7 and couldn’t pursue my studies after that due to various reasons. Mainly because I couldn’t attend class with my disability. I had to stay indoors.

But later I pursued a BPP course which was equivalent to class 12. I also did an Information Technology open course, all this after becoming part of NGO Amrithavarshini. Thanks to them, I could complete my studies.

I have not really faced any discrimination due to a disability, but there were instances where people have looked down on me including my own relatives. It was after being part of Amrithavarshini that I got all the support I needed in life. If things were better, I could have pursued my studies much earlier.

Life right now

My father was running a grocery shop, and I’m the one who manages it right now. It has been over 5 years now since I have taken over it. My father is too old, so he needed help and that is how I decided to step into this. I go to my shop in my wheelchair.

I love acting. Recently, my friends made a web series called ‘Injimuttayi’, in which I did doing a small role. It is comedy-based and I loved doing it. We have already finished a few episodes and it was fun. I was supposed to work on another one too, but due to the coronavirus crisis it has been withheld.

I want to be independent and make the best out of life. Having a disability does not mean that I must confined into four walls of the house. We decide our fate and our mind decides our attitude. When people tell me that I cannot do things, I want to show them what I can. I love travelling, though I have only gone to a few places in Kerala. Someday, I will travel the world!

