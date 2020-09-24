Deaf artist Apoorva Hemant Rane is working on colorful dreams for her future

In our final feature for month-long series #InternationalWeekOfTheDeaf2020, today we have 24-year-old Apoorva Hemant Rane from Mumbai. Born deaf, Apoorva is an artist who is currently pursuing her post-graduation studies in visual arts. She has won numerous awards and recognitions for her unique art works and interesting cartoons.

‘To be an artist is to believe in life’, said famous artist Henry Moore. For Apoorva Hemant Rane, 24 years old, a disability did not stop her from pursuing her love for arts. Apoova, who is deaf, is the winner of numerous state awards and other recognitions. After completing an under-graduation course in arts, Apoorva is currently pursuing her higher studies in visual arts. This youngster has many colorful plans lined up for the future.

Early years

Apoorva was born and brought up in Mumbai, says her mother Kunda Hemant Rane and father Hemant Rane. She has a younger sister too. Apoorva was diagnosed deaf at the age of one. She was unable to speak and did not respond to sounds which raised suspicion in her parents. Apoorva was taken to a pediatrician who confirmed that she is hundred percent deaf.

“This news came as something shocking and difficult to analyze for not just me, but to all our family members”, recollects Kunda.

As soon as a diagnosis came, the worried parents decided to start early intervention programs. In the meantime, Kunda and Hemant underwent counselling to know how they could reach out to Apoorva while she attended regular therapy sessions.

“Apoorva was provided with hearing aids. The counselling also helped us immensely and we decided to stand by our daughter”, says Kunda.

Growing up years

At the age of one and half, Apoorva was admitted to The Central Society for the Education of the Deaf in Mumbai where she spent over three years. She later did a cochlear implant as well.

In the year 2003, when Apoorva was seven years old, her parents decided to put her in a mainstream school. “Being a deaf child, she did face many problems. Other children were not ready to accept her at the beginning. She felt lost. But thankfully, the principal, teachers and staffs at the school were extremely cooperative. They always lend a helping hand to Apoorva”, adds Kunda.

In spite of all the obstacles, Apoorva started liking to go to school as she grew up. This was a huge relief to her parents. She completed class 12 and decided to pursue her true love, and art it was! Kunda, who is a teacher, helped Apoorva in academics too.

A passionate artist

According to Kunda, Apoorva used to loved art, paintings and drawing ever since childhood. She has received formal training as well.

Her college was inclusive, so Apoorva could complete her under-graduation without any hassles. “Many people came to us with opinions saying she must not take art. But we wanted to let her pursue what she loves best”, says Kunda.

Apart from being a champion in inter-university competitions, Apoorva has won prizes in inter-state events as well. Ask her what she wants to take up as a profession and Apoorva is confident that she wants to become an art lecturer. She recently held an art workshop for children where they were taught to paint and draw.

“It is important to accept your child’s disability. During the first few years, I had also faced numerous struggles. But when I look at what Apoorva has become now, all the struggles were worthwhile. Help them stay confident and never hold back your child”, says Kunda.

