Army officers, policeman killed in encounter

On Saturday, the Indian army along with Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police held a massive anti-terrorist operation. In the encounter, four people from the Indian army lost their lives. This included a colonel and major. A policeman and two army soldiers were the others who died in the incident that happened at Kupwara district in J&K. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid his tributes to the brave souls who were martyred in the encounter.

The loss of our soldiers and security personnel in Handwara(J&K) is deeply disturbing and painful. They showed exemplary courage in their fight against the terrorists and made supreme sacrifice while serving the country. We will never forget their bravery and sacrifice- Rajnath Singh, Union Defence Minister.

Reportedly, the team of soldiers and policemen entered the area occupied by terrorists. They could rescue many civilians before putting down their own lives. The terrorists fired heavy shots at army officers and policemen who succumbed to their injuries on Saturday. Two terrorists were also killed in the encounter.

Apart from Singh, many prominent personalities took to their social media to share condolence messages. This included former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah as well. “Sorry to hear about the army & police officers & the jawan who laid down their lives in the line of duty in Handwara this morning. May their souls rest in peace & may their families & colleagues find strength at this difficult time”, he tweeted.