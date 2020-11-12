Arnab Goswami gets interim bail from Supreme Court

Republic TV’s key founder and television anchor Arnab Goswami gets bail from the Supreme Court in 2018 abetment of suicide case. Goswami walked out from a jail in Mumbai on Wednesday evening as he was clicked by cameras around him.

The petition was heard through video-conferencing by two-judge bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee who passed an order in favor of Goswami. Maharashtra government had said that Goswami is not cooperating with the probe, but the top court said that he must.

Though it was the Maharashtra government who initiated the arrest, union ministers had condoled the incident. Home minister Amit Shah tweeted that Goswami’s arrest was similar to Indira Gandhi’s ‘emergency phase’.

Goswami, along with two others, were arrested last week in the abetment of suicide of architect Anvay Naik and his mother in the year 2018. Naik, in his suicide note stated that Goswami and two others were reason for him and his mother to take the extreme step. All the three accused had to furnish bonds of Rs 5000 before leaving jail.

The Bombay high court had already turned down Goswami’s bail plea earlier this week. He has now filed for a pre-arrest bail before Mumbai sessions court in connection with a case registered by the city police for resisting arrest and obstructing duty of public servants. NM Joshi Marg police station in Mumbai had filed an FIR against Goswami, his wife and son for assaulting police.

Watch in Sign Language