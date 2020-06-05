Arrests in Kerala elephant death case

Sketch of an Elephant.

A man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala. This was announced by the State Forest Minister. This is the first arrest in the case that sparked outrage on social media.
The arrested man has been identified as P Wilson, an employee of an estate that cultivates cash crops and spices. There are likely to be more arrests soon. Another man has been detained for questioning.

The two men have reportedly told the police that they set up a trap of fruit filled with firecrackers to scare off wild boars that destroyed their farms.

Wilson, who is in his 40s, handled the explosives himself the police has alleged. He also helped the others involved in the act use them. The police are looking for more suspects, said Forest Minister K Raju.

A post mortem on the pregnant elephant showed that she suffered a traumatic head injury after the explosion. This prevented her from eating food and drinking water for several days, leading to severe weakness.

