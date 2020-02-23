Arvind Kejriwal dropped from Melania Trump’s school visit

President of United States of America Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are all set to visit India on the 24 and 25 February. The Aam Admi Party (AAP) that rules Delhi said that the central government has dropped names of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia from participating in the event that will be attended by Melania Trump at a school. The latest initiative of central government has sparked controversy.

“Central Govt doesn’t want Arvind Kejriwal to be a part of Melania Trump’s programme. Central Govt removed the names of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia from Melania Trump’s visit to Delhi Govt School”, tweeted Abhijit Dipke

Reportedly, Melania will be attending ‘happiness class’ events at Delhi schools. She will also spend time with students as well. Manish Sisodia has introduced the happiness curriculum to Delhi schools as part of easing stress of students where students will spend time doing yoga, meditation and other relaxation exercises. Both Kejriwal and Sisodia were expected to welcome Melania at the school.

Kejriwal’s AAP government had won the last Delhi assembly elections in a landmark victory. “No Chief Minister is part of the Trump visit. Gujarat CM is not part of the road show and UP CM not part of the Taj visit. Besides, it is prerogative of the US embassy: Govt sources on Arvind Kejriwal not being part of Melania Trump’s school visit”, tweeted journalist Akhilesh Sharma.