Arvind Kejriwal takes oath as Delhi Chief Minister

Arvind Kejriwal took oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third consecutive year. Kejriwal’s Aam Admi Party (AAP) had made a huge landmark victory in the last Delhi assembly elections. The oath taking ceremony that happened on Sunday afternoon was attended by thousands of people and AAP members from across Delhi.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier stated that he will not be able to attend the event. Modi tweeted a congratulations to Kejriwal on Sunday to which Kejriwal replied saying how he wished for Modi’s presence during the event.

I congratulate Shri @ArvindKejriwal on taking oath as Delhi’s CM earlier today. Best wishes to him for a fruitful tenure- Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India.

The event was held at the iconic Ramlila Maidan, which is very close to the Red Fort. Apart from Kejriwal, six other AAP ministers also took oath on the big day.

50 special guests called as ‘Delhi Ke Nirmata’ (Makers of Delhi) shared stage with Kejriwal. They were people from various walks of life including doctors, sanitation workers, teachers and auto drivers.

“Congratulations, @ArvindKejriwal on being sworn-in as the Chief Minister of #Delhi. May Delhi continue to develop under your leadership. I wish you a successful tenure”, tweeted Neiphiu Rio, Chief Minister of Nagaland.