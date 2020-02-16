Arvind Kejriwal to be sworn in as Delhi Chief Minister today

Aam Admi Party (AAP) party leader Arvind Kejriwal will take oath today as the Chief Minister of Delhi. This is Kejriwal’s third consecutive year as the Chief Minister of the state. AAP party had made a landmark victory in the last Delhi assembly elections. Their main opponent BJP was left behind with very few seats in the elections.

The swearing- in ceremony is scheduled to happen at the Ramlila Maidan at 12.15 pm.

On Friday, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind appointed Kejriwal as the Chief Minister of the state. The other six ministers who will take oath today along with Kejriwal are Manish Sisodia, Kailash Gehlot, Rajendra Gautam, Satyender Jain and Imran Hussein.

The Delhi police has issued a traffic advisory due to the swearing-in ceremony. Police have also requested people to be cautious of the heavy traffic that Delhi will witness on Sunday.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was invited by Kejriwal for the function, had earlier stated that he will not be able to arrive due to other commitments.

Wishes on social media

Many prominent people took to social media to congratulate Kejriwal.

“Congratulations to @ArvindKejriwal on returning as the Chief Minister of Delhi and all the winning MLAs. I want to assure him that development of Delhi and welfare of citizens will be the top priority for everyone!”, tweeted Member of Parliament Gautam Gambhir.

“Congratulations to @ArvindKejriwal who returns to Delhi as Chief Minister for the 3rd time on plank of what he calls “Kaam Ki Rajneeti”. #AAP may have been mainstreamed & mellowed, but given deep pockets and resources of BJP, this was still a David vs Goliath fight #DelhiResults”, tweeted journalist Barkha Dutt.