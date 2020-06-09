Arvind Kejriwal to undergo COVID-19 test today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will undergo COVID-19 tests today as he has been showing symptoms of the virus. According to reports, Kejriwal, who is 51 years old, has mild fever and sore throat since Sunday afternoon. He has not met anyone since then. Kejriwal has also gone under self-quarantine at his Delhi home. Doctors have advised Kejriwal to undergo a test today because he is diabetic as well.

The minister has been appearing on video calls, but is not too active since Sunday due to his condition. He has cancelled many meetings too.

Kejriwal on Sunday had announced that separate hospitals and beds will be reserved for Delhiites due to COVID-19 spread. Delhi is one of the worst affected states with rising number of cases and deaths. Over 27,600 cases have been reported from Delhi. The lockdown has been eased at the national capital which is likely to cause more number of positive cases in days to come. All the borders of the state has also been opened now.

Reactions on social media

Many renowned personalities wished all the best to Kejriwal and a speedy recovery from his sickness.

“I have read several media reports on @ArvindKejriwal Ji going into self-quarantine because of symptoms of fever and sore throat. I wish for his speedy recovery & hope he joins back public service soon”, tweeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“Get well soon @ArvindKejriwal”, tweeted Dr Kumar Vishvas.