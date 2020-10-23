  • Deafblind student wins UN award, bodybuilder with dwarfism & other trending stories on Newz Hook – 19 to 23 October

Deafblind student wins UN award, bodybuilder with dwarfism & other trending stories on Newz Hook – 19 to 23 October

Plenty of happenings in the disability space this week and here’s a round up of all the stories that were most shared and liked by our readers.

Deafblind student Asha Patwal has won the second prize at a video contest held by the UN World Data Forum. Asha’s powerful video talks about why people with deaf blindness must be counted in the Census.

In a welcome step, the Tamil Nadu State Commissionerate for Differently Abled has said that photos of disabled people being supplied provisions or medicines during lockdown will not be used for publicity. This comes after a complaint by a disability activist.

Meet Pratik Mohite, the bodybuilder with dwarfism who has won numerous competitions.

Disability rights groups in Kolkata are asking civic authorities to include disabled people as a separate category in their initiative to create a database of vulnerable groups in each city ward.

And finally, eight people in Kozhikode, Kerala launch a venture to empower disabled people.

This is all for this week's trending stories. Keep reading Newz Hook to get the latest news and share your stories with editor@newzhook.com.

