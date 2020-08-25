Diagnosed with cerebral palsy, Ashwini Shenoy believes she is special in many ways

Ashwini Shenoy, 27 years old, works with an MNC in India’s garden city Bengaluru. She was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at a very young age. Today, Ashwini is an independent young woman who has found her path to empowerment. In ‘My Take’ this week, Ashwini talks to Newz Hook about her journey.

Life was not a bed of roses, but I thread through it with confidence. I was born and raised in Bengaluru and has spent most of my life in the city. I was diagnosed with cerebral palsy (CP) when I was hardly three or four months. My parents noticed the delayed milestones, my hands not being free and my inability to even get up after which they took me to a doctor.

My parents were from an interior part of Mangalore. So when I was diagnosed with CP, it came as a shock to them. They did not even know what a disability was. So they underwent counselling and then decided to sacrifice their lives for me. The unconditional love and support from my parents is what helped me become successful and independent in life- Ashwini Shenoy.

My mother was a working professional and has underwent quite a lot in order to support me.

Struggles during growing up years

When I was at the age to attend schools, my parents wanted to put me in the best school but most of them denied admissions due to my disability. In fact, they asked my parents to put me into a special school because I couldn’t even write properly.

Though I finally managed to get through a regular school, I remember that I was never considered one amongst them. They treated me differently. Since none of them knew about disabilities, I could never find myself as one amongst them. I did not have friends and that did hurt me a lot.

My parents became my best friends. I used to come back home from school and I ask them why everyone treats me that way. But soon, I got used to it. I accepted the fact that I will be special in my own ways. I found my own ways and methods to get closer to people and things started getting better for me.

An independent, strong woman who is an ideal role model

Currently, I work with SR Batloboi and Associates LLP (affiliate Ernst and Young) in Bengaluru. I have cleared my CA inter and is now working on CA final.

Being a wheelchair user, sometimes it has been hard to go meet clients. But I was always determined to do it on my own. I take a cab and I must say that some offices are inaccessible. So I need help of friends to get to theese buildings. But that has not stopped me from going out there to meet people. In fact, my clients started taking measures to make their spaces more accessible and even started hiring people with disabilities into their workforce now.

Post lockdown, I have not stepped out of my house. It has been over six months now.

“I have my own set of plans lined up. I believe that no can stop you or put limitations to what you can do or dream for. Find ways to explore and never lose your confidence because only that holds up always”.

Watch in Sign Language

