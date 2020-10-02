‘Impactful, disruptive, meaningful’. – Prosus India Director on goals of Social Impact Accessibility Challenge

Global technology investor Prosus has announced a nationwide contest to discover the most innovative start-ups in assistive technology. The Social Impact Challenge for Accessibility (SICA) is supported by Invest India, Startup India and Social Alpha and aims to bridge the gaps in service faced by India’s disabled community. The contest is open for registrations until 12 October.

In an interview to NewzHook, Sehraj Singh, Director, Public Policy and Corporate Affairs, Prosus India, said the contest aims to address the challenges of quality high class solutions which are also affordable for use.

NewzHook (NH) – Stereotypes apart, what do you see as the main challenges coming in the way of India’s disabled community participating as equal citizens?

Sehraj Singh (SS) – There is a huge shortage of high quality and affordable assistive technology solutions that can empower persons with disabilities. This requires a push for commercial investment in innovations that can cater to them. Innovations should be universal, not only assistive.

At a practical level, this means contestants of Prosus SICA should attempt to develop products that minimise the burden of customisation on the differently abled. The governing principle is that disability ought to be regarded as an ‘instance of diversity, not as a limitation’.

There is also a distinct lack of quality products. What we see in the market are cheap imports. Through this contest we hope to produce quality products based on innovations by creative and brilliant Indian minds.

Affordable, quality products is key

NH – How does assistive technology hold the key to changing this?

It is estimated that 25% of the world’s population will need assistive technology by 2030. We will have to introduce solutions and innovations which impact these lives positively. This challenge is perhaps the first step towards this. We believe the introduction of assistive technology in areas like vision, developmental, locomotor and psychosocial disabilities, as well as neurological conditions will be the key towards empowerment and enablement.

NH – What are the some of the challenges that the contest hopes to help overcome?

SS – Prosus SICA will aim to address the challenges of quality high class solutions which are also affordable. It will also bring together two key government campaigns, Digital India and Accessible India. Through SICA we want to do something which is a bit different but just as impactful, disruptive and meaningful.

SICA will seek to fund and nurture start-ups which have developed the most innovative interventions in assistive technology for people with disabilities. A grant of ₹ 16,500,000 will be awarded in this annual challenge over the next three years.

Applications open until 12 October

We will provide the three annual winners technical support, mentorship, and a robust business strategy to ensure that the winning innovations graduate from a viable product into a self-sustaining business.

NH – Who are the experts you are collaborating with in this contest?

SS – Prosus SICA has been developed in partnership with Invest India, the national investment promotion and facilitation agency of India, and Social Alpha, an initiative supported by Tata Trusts. Invest India, the government’s investment promotion and facilitation agency, will help us reach startups who can deliver these solutions and drive us towards a more Atmanirbhar Bharat as envisioned by Prime Minister Modi.

Our other partner Social Alpha, sponsored by Tata Trusts has been working in this space since 2018 and has supported over 15 startups validating their product-market fit, helping with clinical trials, and bridging the gaps that exist in the distribution and service channels.

We are committed to creating a diverse, inclusive and safe environment for all our people regardless of where they come from, what they look like, who they love, how or whether they worship.