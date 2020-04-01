#StayandPlay – Beat boredom during lockdown with these Audio Description-enabled TV shows & films

If you are looking to binge watch, the enforced lockdown is the best time to do so. We bring you a list of TV shows and movies recommended by NewzHook readers that are Audio Description-enabled as well.

The lockdown has thrown our daily routines out of gear. But look on the bright side. The long hours indoors give you the perfect opportunity to binge watch your favourite TV shows and movies. Here is a list you can consider, and even better, they are all Audio Description-enabled.

When it comes to accessible content, Netflix has a great range to choose from. All Netflix Originals are Audio Description-enabled which gives you a great options. We have out together a list for you to choose from with a small description of the basic plot.

HINDI CONTENT

Sacred Games – Seasons 1&2 – If thrillers keep you hooked, then Sacred Games, directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane , is certainly worth a look. It has a great cast that includes Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte , and Nawazuddin Siddiqui .

– If thrillers keep you hooked, then Sacred Games, directed by and , is certainly worth a look. It has a great cast that includes , and . Little Things – 3 Seasons – A comedy about a young couple in Mumbai.

– A comedy about a young couple in Mumbai. Jamtara – Sabka Number Aayega – A crime drama set in Jharkhand, this tells the story of a group of young men who run a profitable phishing operation from a small village.

– A crime drama set in Jharkhand, this tells the story of a group of young men who run a profitable phishing operation from a small village. Love Per Square Foot – A romantic comedy starring Vicky Kaushal and Angira Dhar , the film tells the story of two people looking for a flat in Mumbai.

– A romantic comedy starring and , the film tells the story of two people looking for a flat in Mumbai. Delhi Crime – A gripping crime series set in the aftermath of the 2012 gang rape and murder of Nirbhaya . Some gritty performances here.

– A gripping crime series set in the aftermath of the 2012 gang rape and murder of . Some gritty performances here. Soni – Also set in Delhi, this is a film about a young policewoman who is trying to address the rising violent crimes against women.

Credit risk professional Ajay Minocha loves to watch TV shows and films when he gets some time out of his busy schedule. “I keep a track of all the content on Netflix Originals since they are accessible. I also use this site called Audiovault from which shows can be downloaded. There is some great content here including shows like Games of Thrones, which is not found easily elsewhere. Sighted people can’t see the content as its only in MP3 format. It’s a free website and easy to use”.

ENGLISH CONTENT

Money Heist – Seasons 1&2 – A criminal mastermind who goes by “The Professor” has a plan to pull off the biggest heist in recorded history — to print billions of euros in the Royal Mint of Spain.

– A criminal mastermind who goes by “The Professor” has a plan to pull off the biggest heist in recorded history — to print billions of euros in the House of Cards – Starring Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright Penn , this is an American political thriller web television series.

– Starring and , this is an American political thriller web television series. Narcos – Seasons 1&2 – This American crime drama web television series is set in Colombia and us based on the story of drug kingpin Pablo Escobar .

– This American crime drama web television series is set in Colombia and us based on the story of drug kingpin . The Crown – 3 Seasons – A historical drama TV series about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II .

– A historical drama TV series about the reign of . 13 Reasons Why – A gripping series about suicide, one that Ajay describes as “not an easy watch but good”.

That’s our list of TV shows and films to occupy those long hours with. Tell us how you liked them!

