  • Yajat Gupta’s podcast SOAR seeks to make reading accessible to visually impaired people

Yajat Gupta’s podcast SOAR seeks to make reading accessible to visually impaired people

Yajat Gupta

15-year-old Indian American student Yajat Gupta has launched a podcast called SOAR or Spread of Active Reading. As part of this Yajat wants visually impaired people around the world to enjoy reading.

Yajat Gupta’s earliest childhood memories are of his mom reading stories to him. She would read out as many as 20 stories a day! It’s a habit that has translated into a deep love for reading.

Now as a 15-year-old, 9th grade student in Pennsylvania, United States, Yajat seeks to bring this joy to people around the world through SOAR. A podcast project SOAR stands for Spread of Active Reading.

SOAR or the Spread of Active reading is a podcast project that produces audible book trailers and adverts for the blind and those with impaired sight and anybody who is interested or wants to become interested or is ready to try to become interested, in reading. The idea is to offer recordings which act as trailers to books, like trailers for movies. These book trailers enthral listeners and put seeds of curiosity into their minds, giving them the appeal to read books. – Yajat Gupta, Founder, Spread of Active Reading

SOAR available on many podcast platforms

 Making the content accessible to people with vision impairments is something close to Yajat’s heart.

“While reading, I imagine myself in the same situation the characters are in”, says Yajat. “I picture every detail and it is a magical experience.” Thanks to technology everyone can experience this magic. “I wanted to make sure that people who are visually impaired also develop an interest in reading. They are unable to see but if they could picture new settings, characters, and more in their imaginations, they could experience a new world of wonder”.

SOAR, which has bonus episodes of full short stories, is available on many podcast platforms like Spotify, YouTube and Apple.

Enabling an equal world

 Yajat is not disabled but his desire to reach out to the disabled community comes from personal experience. “I have seen the unfair way that people with disabilities are treated and the one thing I do is to put myself in the shoes of another person and look at things from his/her perspective. No one should miss out on anything, simply because they are different”.

Yajat’s family has been a major source of support in SOAR, especially his mom and aunt. He took a lot of feedback before fine tuning the podcast. The background music for SOAR was recorded by Yajat along with his friends. So far, he has completed 20 episodes, alongside doing his schoolwork and other interest which is some pretty awesome commitment for a boy his age!

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

WhatsApp flier of Know Your Rights Webinar

Accessibility

Political participation key to lifting barriers for disabled people, say experts at 5th Know Your Rights Webinar Series

Computer keyboard with wheelchair image

Accessibility

First ever Hello A11Y virtual event on 21 May, get the details here!

migrant workers at railway stations

Headlines

High courts tell states to help migrants get home

Kirana Shop

Headlines

122 million Indians unemployed in April due to Covid

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

Understanding Essential Oils for Autism, ADHD

Get-hooked

Parenting Corner - Autism and dental health

Get-hooked

#DisabilityInfluencers - Aspiring doctor Chandni Nair loves the power of TikTok

Get-hooked

Puppet show for children & adults on World Cerebral Palsy Day aims to sensitise parents about disability