August records highest rain surplus in 44 years

Red coloured bus stuck in heavy rains

In India, June, July and August months are known to be monsoon season with rains lashing across parts of the country at its peak. But this year, less rains were recorded in most parts of the country when compared to the previous years during months of June and July. Monsoon in July was only 10 percent below normal. But according to reports, August has been recorded as the wettest month for decades.

The Indian Meteorological Department has also warned that rains are expected in the next remaining three days of the month in parts of India. A yellow alert was issued in Mumbai on Saturday.

Many parts of India received heavy rainfall during month of August. Southern and western India, including Gujarat and Mumbai were places that received heavy rainfall during the first three weeks of the month.

In 1926, 33% excess rain was recorded in August. Yet again in 1976, India witnessed monsoon surplus in the month of August.

